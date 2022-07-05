Advertisement
  • Ramiz Raja discloses about his salary status as PCB Chairman
Ramiz Raja discloses about his salary status as PCB Chairman

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja

  • Ramiz said he receives no compensation.
  • He stated that he has not taken his family or relatives on official tours.
  • He only accepted the position to do better for Pakistan cricket.
Ramiz Raja, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), states that he receives no compensation and has not accepted any needless incentives.

Ramiz, along with other top PCB executives, was questioned by the National Assembly’s Standing Committee for Sports regarding his pay and spending since assuming the position a year ago.

“My salary as PCB chairman is zero,” he told a committee member, as quoted by a local news channel.

“I haven’t taken any unnecessary perks so far as chairman. I haven’t taken an entertainment allowance and spent just 2.5 lac rupees on my official tours as of yet.”

Additionally, the former captain disclosed that he had only accepted the position to advance Pakistan cricket.

“I am here to work for cricket’s promotion. Neither I took my wife on any official tour nor benefited any of my relatives. My family didn’t want me to accept PCB chairmanship. They knew, PCB chairman gets nothing except being called out every time.”

Ramiz was also questioned regarding the team’s performance, international teams touring Pakistan, and the Pakistan Super League (PSL), according to the reports.

