Richards leaves Bayern Munich for Nottingham Forest.

Omar Richards, a fullback, has been signed by Nottingham Forest on a four-year contract after leaving Bayern Munich.
The former England Under-21s defender is reportedly moving for £10 million.
Richards, 24, moved to Bayern from Reading in 2021. He made 17 appearances for them and helped them win the 32nd Bundesliga championship.
The former Fulham junior player expressed his excitement at joining Nottingham Forest at such an exciting time and making his way back to England.
The team has had an amazing few months, and they have high hopes for their return to the Premier League.
“I’ve faced off against Forest before, and their supporters are fantastic, but the City Ground is a fantastic venue that I can now call home. I can’t wait to join the team this week and start getting ready for the next campaign,” Richards said.
Before moving to Germany, Richards played 104 times for the Royals. In 2019, he won one England Under-21s cap.
After Dean Henderson, Moussa Niakhate, Giulian Biancone, and Taiwo Awoniyi, he is Forest’s fifth summer acquisition.
The club and Liverpool have also reached an agreement on a £17 million deal for Wales’ Neco Williams.
Richards is a 𝐑𝐞𝐝 ❤️
— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 10, 2022
