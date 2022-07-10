Richards leaves Bayern Munich for Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old fullback has signed a four-year contract with the German giants.

He is Nottingham Forest’s fifth summer signing.

Neco Williams is also on way to the City Ground.

Advertisement

Omar Richards, a fullback, has been signed by Nottingham Forest on a four-year contract after leaving Bayern Munich.

The former England Under-21s defender is reportedly moving for £10 million.

Richards, 24, moved to Bayern from Reading in 2021. He made 17 appearances for them and helped them win the 32nd Bundesliga championship.

The former Fulham junior player expressed his excitement at joining Nottingham Forest at such an exciting time and making his way back to England.

The team has had an amazing few months, and they have high hopes for their return to the Premier League.

“I’ve faced off against Forest before, and their supporters are fantastic, but the City Ground is a fantastic venue that I can now call home. I can’t wait to join the team this week and start getting ready for the next campaign,” Richards said.

Advertisement

Before moving to Germany, Richards played 104 times for the Royals. In 2019, he won one England Under-21s cap.

After Dean Henderson, Moussa Niakhate, Giulian Biancone, and Taiwo Awoniyi, he is Forest’s fifth summer acquisition.

The club and Liverpool have also reached an agreement on a £17 million deal for Wales’ Neco Williams.

Also Read Sadio Mane to join Bayern Munich from Liverpool Mane will be sold to Munich for £32 million. He joined Liverpool...