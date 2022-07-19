Robert Lewandowski credits Xavi for ‘simple’ choice on Barcelona move

Striker Robert Lewandowski has hailed Barcelona mentor.

Xavi as the fundamental justification for his transition to the LaLiga club.

Saying the previous midfielder’s thoughts and techniques for Spanish group.

Robert Lewandowski, who had a year staying on his Bayern contract, moved to Barcelona in an arrangement worth 45 million euros.

The Poland worldwide said that he “consistently needed to play for a major club” in LaLiga and lauded Xavi, who was roped in last season when Barca were 10th and hauled them out of a downturn to complete second in the standings in the long run.

“I was talking with Xavi and from the outset I know (what’s been at the forefront of his) thoughts, his thoughts,” Lewandowski told Barca’s media channel.

“It was simple for me to choose to come to Barcelona since I’m the person who needs to play, who needs to win, and I feel that with Xavi it’s entirely conceivable.

“He knows precisely how to mentor Barcelona since he was an astounding player and presently he’s likewise an excellent mentor. He has an astounding future and I need to be a piece of this too.”

Lewandowski, who won the last two FIFA Best Player of the Year grants, is the German Bundesliga’s unsurpassed second most noteworthy scorer.

