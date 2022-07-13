Rohit Sharma tops the elite list.

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to hit 250 sixes in ODIs.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami starred with the ball for India.

India’s 10-wicket victory gave them a 1-0 series lead.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma scored an explosive unbeaten 76 to help India defeat England in the opening ODI at The Oval on Tuesday by chasing down their 111-run goal in 18.2 overs.

He has since surpassed Viv Richards, Ricky Ponting, and Kane Williamson to hold the record for most ODI runs scored in England by a visiting hitter.

Currently, Rohit has seven hundreds and just as many half-centuries in 1411 runs in ODIs in England. Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, ranks second on the list with 1393 runs.

During the game at the Kennington Oval, Rohit Sharma also became the first Indian to hit 250 sixes in ODIs.

He and Dhawan’s unbroken 114-run stand allowed them to surpass the 5000-run threshold in ODI opening partnerships.

As an opening duo, Rohit and Dhawan have so far stitched together 5108 runs, and they plan to increase that total as the series goes on.

The two are currently the fourth-most productive opening tandem in the format, trailing only the West Indies duo of Desmond Haynes and Gordon Greenidge by 42 runs.

Rohit Sharma chose to field after winning the toss in the game.

England was bowled out for 110 thanks to the outstanding opening performance of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Shami came back with three wickets while Bumrah claimed six. As the Indian pacers ran England into the ground, Prasidh Krishna also contributed with one wicket.

Despite the fact that Rohit and Dhawan batted in difficult circumstances, they made the chase appear easy, and India’s 10-wicket victory gave them a 1-0 series lead.

