Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Rooney appointed administrator of MLS side DC United
Rooney appointed administrator of MLS side DC United

Rooney appointed administrator of MLS side DC United

Articles
Advertisement
Rooney appointed administrator of MLS side DC United

Rooney appointed administrator of MLS side DC United

Advertisement
  • Former Manchester United and England forward.
  • Wayne Rooney has been selected lead trainer of DC United.
  • The Major League Soccer (MLS) club declared on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Rooney, who played for DC United from 2018-19 ventured down as supervisor of Derby County last month following a violent 17-month spell.

“Wayne is a soccer legend and one of the most thrilling and dynamic anticipated supervisors in our game,” said Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, co-directors of DC United.

Advertisement

Also Read

Jepchirchir: Kenya’s out of big showdown long distance race with injury
Jepchirchir: Kenya’s out of big showdown long distance race with injury

Olympic ladies' long distance race champion. Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya will miss...

“He has a comprehension of our association and the stuff to find true success in Major League Soccer because of his two-year stay with us as a player.”

Advertisement

Break supervisor Chad Ashton will stay responsible for the group until Rooney accepts his work visa, with his instructing staff set to be reported later.

Rooney was made full-time chief at Derby in January 2021 following an effective stretch as break player-director the past season during which he controlled the Championship club to somewhere safe and secure.

He surrendered last month in the midst of unrest at the League One side, saying that he trusted Derby would be driven by somebody with new energy and not impacted by the occasions that had occurred throughout the course of recent months.

“Wayne is a champ and a contender. His hard working attitude and what he requests of himself and his players is best in class,” said Dave Kasper, leader of soccer activities at DC United.

Advertisement

Also Read

Vettel calls for lifetime boycotts for oppressive F1 fans
Vettel calls for lifetime boycotts for oppressive F1 fans

Formula One fans who point bigot, misogynist and homophobic. Maltreatment at others...

Advertisement

As a player, Rooney scored 253 objectives for Manchester United and came out on top for five Premier League championships and the Champions League with the club. He is the England public group’s record scorer with 53 objectives.

DC United are second from base in the Eastern Conference with 17 focuses from as many games. They were whipped 7-0 by Philadelphia Union in their last game and next have Columbus Crew.

Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PSL 2023: Sam Billings is delighted to Play in Pakistan
PSL 2023: Sam Billings is delighted to Play in Pakistan
Andy Robertson praised manager Jurgen Klopp
Andy Robertson praised manager Jurgen Klopp
Novak Djokovic overtaken Rafael Nadal's previous record
Novak Djokovic overtaken Rafael Nadal's previous record
Alex Lees cracked 94-ball century for England Lions
Alex Lees cracked 94-ball century for England Lions
Jon Rahm impressed by Gareth Bale golfing abilities
Jon Rahm impressed by Gareth Bale golfing abilities
LeBron James comes close to breaking Abdul-Jabbar's record
LeBron James comes close to breaking Abdul-Jabbar's record
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story