‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt of Muhammad Ali sold for $6.18 million

‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt the legendary American boxer Muhammad Ali from 1974 has been sold for $6.18 million.

According to the facts, Jim Isray, the owner of the American professional football team Indianapolis Colts, revealed the acquisition of the belt on Twitter.

BREAKING—-Muhammad Ali’s

championship belt from 1974 ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ when he employed his rope-a-dope and defeated George Foreman—-just added to @IrsayCollection Just in time for the Aug. 2 show at Chicago’s Navy Pier (and Sept. 9 at Indy). Proud to be the steward!🙏 pic.twitter.com/REJOGV1Cwq Advertisement — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 24, 2022

The ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt, which commemorates the eighth-round knockout victory of Muhammad Ali against Foreman to reclaim the world heavyweight title, will be shown in Chicago in August as part of Isray’s collection.

Later, the belt will be shown in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States.

According to Sports Collectors Daily, the early Sunday morning Heritage Auctions sale price was among the highest ever paid for a piece of sports memorabilia.

Also Read Cuban boxing star Andy Cruz caught trying to escape island nation Cuba's Olympic and triple world boxing champion Andy Cruz caught trying to...