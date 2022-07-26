Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt of Muhammad Ali sold for $6.18 million
‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt of Muhammad Ali sold for $6.18 million

‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt of Muhammad Ali sold for $6.18 million

Articles
Advertisement
‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt of Muhammad Ali sold for $6.18 million

Credits: Twitter

Advertisement

‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt the legendary American boxer Muhammad Ali from 1974 has been sold for $6.18 million.

According to the facts, Jim Isray, the owner of the American professional football team Indianapolis Colts, revealed the acquisition of the belt on Twitter.

The ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt, which commemorates the eighth-round knockout victory of Muhammad Ali against Foreman to reclaim the world heavyweight title, will be shown in Chicago in August as part of Isray’s collection.

Later, the belt will be shown in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States.

According to Sports Collectors Daily, the early Sunday morning Heritage Auctions sale price was among the highest ever paid for a piece of sports memorabilia.

Also Read

Cuban boxing star Andy Cruz caught trying to escape island nation
Cuban boxing star Andy Cruz caught trying to escape island nation

Cuba's Olympic and triple world boxing champion Andy Cruz caught trying to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Boxing News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Wordle today February 08, 2023: Here’s answer
Wordle today February 08, 2023: Here’s answer
Zainab Abbas' brother Hussain Abbas Mirza joined Multan Sultans
Zainab Abbas' brother Hussain Abbas Mirza joined Multan Sultans
Continental Quotas for Olympic qualifiers revealed by FIH
Continental Quotas for Olympic qualifiers revealed by FIH
Kamran Akmal says
Kamran Akmal says "I will not be playing cricket anymore due to new roles in PCB"
PSL 8: Who will take the stage at opening ceremony?
PSL 8: Who will take the stage at opening ceremony?
Christian Atsu rescued from the rubble of earthquake in Turkey
Christian Atsu rescued from the rubble of earthquake in Turkey
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story