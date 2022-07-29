Advertisement
  ENG vs SA: Rilee Rossouw stars as Proteas thrashes England in 2nd T20I
ENG vs SA: Rilee Rossouw stars as Proteas thrashes England in 2nd T20I

ENG vs SA: Rilee Rossouw stars as Proteas thrashes England in 2nd T20I

ENG vs SA: Rilee Rossouw stars as Proteas thrashes England in 2nd T20I

Proteas batsman Rilee Rossouw playing shot during 2nd T20I against England

  • South Africa wins the 2nd T20I by 58 runs.
  • Rossouw played an inning of 96 runs.
  • The last match will be played on July 31.
Thursday in Cardiff, South Africa’s total of 207-3 against England was led by an undefeated 96 from Rilee Rossouw, who fell agonisingly short of his first Twenty20 international century.

Reeza Hendricks scored 53, his second fifty in as many days, in a match that the Proteas must win to level this three-match T20 series 1-1.

Rossouw faced 55 balls, including 10 fours and five sixes, one day after breaking a six-year international exile for being ineligible for South Africa while accepting a Kolpak contract in English county cricket.

Both teams were unchanged from Wednesday’s series opener in Bristol, with England seeking its first white-ball series victory since Jos Buttler replaced Eoin Morgan as captain.

England triumphed at Bristol by a margin of 41 runs with a score of 234-6, their second-highest T20 total.

However, after winning the toss, Buttler chose to field first.

Early on, Hendricks appeared in fine form, hitting Sam Curran over square leg for six.

With South Africa scoring 32 runs from the first three overs bowled by left-arm quicks Reece Topley and Curran, wicketkeeper Buttler introduced off-spinner Moeen Ali.

Quinton de Kock (15) mistimed a drive from a ball that skidded on straight to mid-on, giving Moeen the breakthrough with the Proteas at 39-1 in the fourth over.

New batsman Rossouw, 32, scored 10 runs off the final two balls of the powerplay, flicking Richard Gleeson off his hip for six and driving him through extra cover for four.

Hendricks reached his second fifty of the series off of just 29 balls before being immediately dismissed on the following delivery, Gleeson failing to hold a fast-traveling opportunity at short fine leg.

In the next over, though, Gleeson redeemed himself, removing Hendricks when Jonny Bairstow took a well-judged catch off a pull shot, rushing back towards the long-leg boundary but slowing his momentum to avoid touching the rope.

England believed Buttler had Rossouw caught behind by Chris Jordan on the leg side for 37.

However, the TV umpire judged that the ball had hit Buttler’s gloves, and Rossouw completed his fifty from 32 balls.

Rossouw pulled Gleeson for six and then lofted him to one of the shorter boundaries off consecutive deliveries for four.

But ‘death bowler’ Chris Jordan only allowed four runs in the final over, leaving Rossouw just shy of the century mark.

