Asia Cup 2022 Schedule: Asia Cup 2022 would pit Asian cricket against one other after a 4-year break. Six Asian teams will compete in the tournament 2022. This year’s competition is in August-September.

The tournament will be held in Sri Lanka. The tournament was supposed to be held in Sri Lanka in 2020, but because of the COVID pandemic, the tournament was moved to 2022. The tournament will be held for the 15th time in 2022.

India has won more games than any other team in the tournament. Seven times, India has won the Cup. Five times, Sri Lanka has been the winner. The tournament was held for the last time in 2018. The 2018 Asia Cup was played as an ODI. India beat Bangladesh in the final by 3 wickets to win the title. So, India is the defending champion for 2022.

Asian Cricket Council hasn’t announced Asia Cup 2022’s schedule (ACC). The competition opens on August 27. 11 September is the final. The event features 13 matches.

Six teams will compete in 2022. Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will compete. After the qualifying, another team will join.

In the qualification round, UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, and Hong Kong will compete. The tournament 2022 will have a 6th team.

All teams haven’t announced tournament rosters. All teams are engaged in bilateral tournaments. In August, they’ll announce the teams.

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule: Here is the schedule below

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Schedule

Date Teams Venue 4 September 2022 Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up Sri Lanka 5 September 2022 Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up Sri Lanka 6 September 2022 Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up Sri Lanka 7 September 2022 Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up Sri Lanka 8 September 2022 Group A Winner vs Group B Winner Sri Lanka 9 September 2022 Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2022 Final Schedule

Date Teams Venue 11 September 2022 TBD VS TBD – AIS Cup 2022 Final Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2022 Teams

No Team Name 1 INDIA 2 Pakistan 3 Sri Lanka 4 Afghanistan 5 Bangladesh 6 Hong Kong/Kuwait/Singapore/UAE

