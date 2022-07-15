Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Asia Cup 2022 Schedule: Asian Cricket Council released
Asia Cup 2022 Schedule: Asian Cricket Council released

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule: Asian Cricket Council released

Articles
Advertisement
Asia Cup 2022 Schedule: Asian Cricket Council released

The tournament Asia Cup 2022 will have a 6th team.

Advertisement
  • This year’s competition is in August-September.
  • The tournament will be held in Sri Lanka.
  • Asia Cup 2022 would pit Asian cricket against one other after a 4-year break.
Advertisement

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule: Asia Cup 2022 would pit Asian cricket against one other after a 4-year break. Six Asian teams will compete in the tournament 2022. This year’s competition is in August-September.

The tournament will be held in Sri Lanka. The tournament was supposed to be held in Sri Lanka in 2020, but because of the COVID pandemic, the tournament was moved to 2022. The tournament will be held for the 15th time in 2022.

India has won more games than any other team in the tournament. Seven times, India has won the Cup. Five times, Sri Lanka has been the winner. The tournament was held for the last time in 2018. The 2018 Asia Cup was played as an ODI. India beat Bangladesh in the final by 3 wickets to win the title. So, India is the defending champion for 2022.

Asian Cricket Council hasn’t announced Asia Cup 2022’s schedule (ACC). The competition opens on August 27. 11 September is the final. The event features 13 matches.

Six teams will compete in 2022. Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will compete. After the qualifying, another team will join.

In the qualification round, UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, and Hong Kong will compete. The tournament 2022 will have a 6th team.

Advertisement

All teams haven’t announced tournament rosters. All teams are engaged in bilateral tournaments. In August, they’ll announce the teams.

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule: Here is the schedule below

ASIA CUP 2022 Schedule Group Stage

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Schedule

DateTeamsVenue
4 September 2022Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-upSri Lanka
5 September 2022Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-upSri Lanka
6 September 2022Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-upSri Lanka
7 September 2022Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-upSri Lanka
8 September 2022 Group A Winner vs Group B WinnerSri Lanka
9 September 2022Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-upSri Lanka

Asia Cup 2022 Final Schedule 

DateTeamsVenue
11 September 2022TBD VS TBD – AIS Cup 2022 FinalSri Lanka

Asia Cup 2022 Teams

NoTeam Name
1INDIA
2Pakistan
3Sri Lanka
4Afghanistan
5Bangladesh
6Hong Kong/Kuwait/Singapore/UAE

Also Read

Sri Lanka Cricket secretary “We are still confident to host Asia Cup 2022,”
Sri Lanka Cricket secretary “We are still confident to host Asia Cup 2022,”

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is confident of hosting the Asia Cup 2022...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Asia Cup News, Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jake Paul to face Tommy Fury on Feb 26 in Saudi Arabia
Jake Paul to face Tommy Fury on Feb 26 in Saudi Arabia
ICC global tournament will be judged by all-female panel for first time
ICC global tournament will be judged by all-female panel for first time
Stefanos Tsitsipas stated to be living dream after reaching AO final
Stefanos Tsitsipas stated to be living dream after reaching AO final
Toni Kroos earned 250 victories while playing for Real Madrid
Toni Kroos earned 250 victories while playing for Real Madrid
Babar Azam is technically strong batsman - praises Ricky Ponting
Babar Azam is technically strong batsman - praises Ricky Ponting
Bugti Stadium is ready to welcome PSL, and tickets are on sale
Bugti Stadium is ready to welcome PSL, and tickets are on sale
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story