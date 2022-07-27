Scott Robertson aims to win Rugby World Cup

Robertson said he wants to win the world cup with any team.

He is an ambitious coach.

He celebrates his victory by breakdancing.

Advertisement

Scott Robertson, the head coach of the All Blacks, has declared his desire to win the Rugby World Cup with or without the All Blacks.

“I want to win the World Cup, but I want to win it with two different countries. I haven’t said it publicly before, but it would transcend,” Robertson told The Big Jim Show, a podcast hosted by former Scotland lock Jim Hamilton.

“It would be great to win a World Cup with your own country, which I want to do.

“That is the foremost thing, but I would love to do it with another country… to have a different expectation, different culture. You have to adapt.”

Robertson is an ambitious coach with an unconventional approach.

He celebrates his victories by breakdancing, most recently in June when he led the Crusaders to their sixth consecutive Super Rugby victory by defeating the Blues in the final at Eden Park in Auckland.

Advertisement

Robertson is considered the most likely candidate to replace Ian Foster as All Blacks coach if New Zealand fails to improve in the upcoming Rugby Championship after losing four of their past five international matches.

Robertson and Eddie Jones met recently during England’s tour of Australia, but Robertson stated that their meeting had nothing to do with business.

When the pair sought to coach the All Blacks following the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the 47-year-old lost to Foster.

In November, Robertson and Foster will face off as opposing coaches of the Barbarians and All Blacks during New Zealand’s tour of Wales, Scotland, and England.

“What I learned from last time, especially around the All Blacks stuff, is you have to keep your options open,” added Robertson, a former All Blacks loose forward.

“It’s one job (coaching the All Blacks) but when someone doesn’t give it to you, you have to think differently.

Advertisement

“What opportunities are out there? I’ll be coming into my seventh year as the Crusaders coach next year, I have loved it all, but no one lasts in a job forever. So I am open.

“If New Zealand Rugby want me, great. I wouldn’t go to a club now. I really want to go to the Rugby World Cup, I genuinely want to go to a couple.”

Also Read All Blacks coach Foster under pressure after back-to-back defeats New Zealand face some serious soul-searching, with the focus on head coach...