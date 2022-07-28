Advertisement
Shahid Afridi, MSL support ailing Zulqarnain Haider and Nadeem Ghauri

Shahid Afridi, MSL support ailing Zulqarnain Haider and Nadeem Ghauri

Articles
Shahid Afridi, MSL support ailing Zulqarnain Haider and Nadeem Ghauri

Credits: Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi announced on Wednesday that his organisation, in conjunction with the Mega Stars League (MSL), gave assistance to injured former international cricketers Zulqarnain Haider and Nadeem Ghauri.

After suffering from a stomach ailment and undergoing surgery, Zulqarnain’s health and finances deteriorated.

Afridi retweeted images posted by the SF Foundation in which former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed and another member are pictured with Nadeem and Zulqarnain.

Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) provided financial assistance to the wicket-keeper batter, and Umar Akmal inquired about his health.

