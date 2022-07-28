Shahid Afridi, MSL support ailing Zulqarnain Haider and Nadeem Ghauri

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi announced on Wednesday that his organisation, in conjunction with the Mega Stars League (MSL), gave assistance to injured former international cricketers Zulqarnain Haider and Nadeem Ghauri.

After suffering from a stomach ailment and undergoing surgery, Zulqarnain’s health and finances deteriorated.

Afridi retweeted images posted by the SF Foundation in which former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed and another member are pictured with Nadeem and Zulqarnain.

آج #SAF نے @MegaStarsLeague کی شراکت سے ذوالقرنین حیدر اورندیم غوری کے علاج میں تعاون کیا۔ @SAFoundationN اس موقع پر لیجنڈ کرکٹرمشتاق احمد کا بھی شکریہ ادا کرتے ہیں۔

#HopeNotOut https://t.co/nQMOOifais — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 27, 2022

Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) provided financial assistance to the wicket-keeper batter, and Umar Akmal inquired about his health.

