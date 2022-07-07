Shahnawaz Dahani wishes happy birthday to his role model “MS Dhoni”

Dahani wishes Dhoni a happy birthday.

He says Dhoni is an inspiration.

He wants the cricket legend to play a few more years.

Pakistan’s fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani wished the Indian legend, MS Dhoni, on his birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Dahani regarded Dhoni as “one of the all times great entertainer and finisher” is “an inspiration and role model”.

He further mentioned that Dhoni is “still young and fit enough to play cricket.” He also asked the cricket veteran to “keep entertaining us for at least few more years.”

In the end, Dahahhi shared a heart and cake emojis.

