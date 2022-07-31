Shamsi bowls South Africa to T20 series victory over England

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took five wickets to assist.

Bowling out England for 101 to win their unequivocal Twenty20.

Victory by 90 runs and take the three-match series 2-1.

Advertisement

Shamsi, his wrist turn represented Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and David Willey, who was bowled first ball.

Set up a full go-around chance that Chris Jordan denied him.

South Africa were placed into bat and scored 191-5 off their 20 overs to set England a monumental objective and afterward skittled out the host group for an uneven triumph.

However, Shamsi had Jordan caught leg before wicket in his last finished, and afterward Adil Rashid got out on the limit, to wrap up with 5-24 off four overs.

Britain immediately fell behind the necessary run rate as none of their batsmen figured out how to show any of the power hitting from prior in the restricted overs series between the two nations, battling to manage the assortment of bowling choices South Africa exposed them to.

Also Visit: Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates

Advertisement

Jonny Bairstow completed their top scorer with 27 pursues coming in at number four, and being the last man out in the wake of watching a parade of batsmen fall around him.

Willey bowled South Africa’s opener Quinton de Kock in a wicket lady opening over toward the beginning of the challenge yet the vacationers went onto set a significant objective as Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram both scored half hundreds of years.

Their 87-run association likewise demonstrated unequivocal after Rilee Rossouw was out for 31 off 18 balls.

Hendricks scored 70 preceding skying the ball to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler off Jordan while Markram was 51 not out.

There was likewise an easing up commitment of 22 runs off nine balls from free swinging skipper David Miller, commending his 100th T20 appearance for South Africa. It incorporated the main six of his group’s innings.

Britain dominated the initial game of the T20 series by 41 runs before South Africa returned with a 58-run triumph to bring the series into Sunday’s decider.

Advertisement

Also Read Victor Kiplangat: Uganda wins first-ever CWG 2022 medal Victor Kiplangat managed to win Uganda's first-ever. Commonwealth Games marathon gold on... Advertisement