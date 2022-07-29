Shiva Thapa routs Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch 5-0 in men’s 63.5 kg

India’s star boxer Shiva Thapa took on Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch.

Men’s 63.5 kg session. Thapa crushed his adversary 5-0 in 3 rounds.

Presentation in his most memorable match in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Shive Thapa won the primary cycle 10-9 as the matches in the CWG are played in 10 focuses must framework in the subsequent round.

He stretched out his lead to 20-17 as he showed a decent mix of assault and safeguard. He progressed to the round of 16 with a consistent choice of 5-0, which demonstrated his predominance in the match.

Shiva Thapa showed why he is truly amazing. Thapa, who turned into the most youthful Indian boxer to meet all requirements for Olympics in 2012, gets an opportunity to win a decoration here as India eyes different decorations in the game. Last year he likewise won a silver decoration in the Asian Championships.

He was the main Indian boxer to play a session on Day 1 as Rohit Tokas (67 kg), Sumit Kondu (75 kg) and Ashish Kumar (80 kg) got a bye in the Round of 32. Shiva Thapa will currently confront the bronze medallist of the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships, Reese Lynch in the Round of 16. They will play their session on July 31.

Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin will contend with South Africa’s Amzolele Dyeyi in the Men’s 57 kg classification on day 2.

India won nine awards in the last Commonwealth Games, including three golds. This time they will hope to better that count as 12 a-list Indian boxers contend in the games.

