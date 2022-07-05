Shoaib Malik available to play in T20 World Cup in Australia

Malik is available for selection in the squad for T20 World Cup.

He was recently chosen as the mentor for the PJL.

T20 World Cup and PJL will take place in October this year.

Even though he is the coach of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL), veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik is available for selection to the Pakistan men’s team for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

According to the specifics, the PJL and World Cup will occur in October 2022. The forty-year-old has not yet retired and is still eligible for selection to the Pakistan cricket team. If Malik is selected for the World Cup squad, PCB will seek to replace him with another coach.

As per an agreement with team captain Babar Azam, Malik can be called up to the national squad anytime necessary.

Recently, the PCB stated that he, along with Javed Miandad, Shahid Afridi, and Daren Sammy, will serve as the PJL mentor.

This has led to rumors that Shoaib Malik has become disillusioned with his future as a cricketer and would now pursue a career as a coach. However, the contrary is true, since he still desires to play international cricket.

When asked about this, PCB Media Director Samiul Hassan Burney stated that Shoaib Malik has not yet resigned from international cricket, hence he is open to national team selection. If he is selected for the world cup, PCB will name another coach as his successor.

In November 2021, Malik last represented Pakistan against Bangladesh. Since then, he has no longer been a member of the team.

Malik was the fourth-highest run-scorer for Peshawar Zalmi in the seventh season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scoring 401 runs.

Since PSL, he has not played competitive cricket; nonetheless, he is now training and participating in a net session.

The World Cup will begin on October 16, although the suggested dates for the PJL are October 1 to 15.

Due to the mega-event conflicting with PJL, it was not possible to appoint certain prominent foreign players as mentors because they will be engaged in commentary and other media obligations.

