Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SL vs AUS: Covid-hit Sri Lanka calls uncapped Maheesh Theekshana, Dinuth Wellalage

SL vs AUS: Covid-hit Sri Lanka calls uncapped Maheesh Theekshana, Dinuth Wellalage

Articles
Advertisement
SL vs AUS: Covid-hit Sri Lanka calls uncapped Maheesh Theekshana, Dinuth Wellalage

Uncapped spinners Maheesh Theekshana (L) and Dinuth Wellalage (R)

Advertisement
  • Covid-hit Sri Lanka calls two uncapped spinners.
  • Former skipper Mathews has also been isolated amid Covid.
  • An uncapped all-rounder has also been called to the squad.
Advertisement

Uncapped spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Dinuth Wellalage were called to Sri Lanka’s Covid-hit lineup for the second SL vs Aus Test.

Advertisement

Praveen Jayawickrama tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, following the withdrawal of former captain Angelo Mathews on the third day of the opening Test against Covid.

Also Read

SL vs Aus: “We will be safe in Sri Lanka”, says Australia’s Alex Carey
SL vs Aus: “We will be safe in Sri Lanka”, says Australia’s Alex Carey

SL vs Aus: Australia is touring Sri Lanka for all-format series. The...

Advertisement

Sri Lanka Cricket stated that both players are in isolation while the rest of the squad has tested negative.

The hosts trail Australia 1-0 in the two-match series after losing Galle Test by 10 wickets in three days last week.

Theekshana and 19-year-old Wellalage have yet to make their Test debuts, but they were instrumental in Sri Lanka’s 3-2 win over Australia in the one-day international series last month.

Wellalage was the leading wicket-taker in the series with nine dismissals, one more than Pat Cummins of Aussies.

Uncapped all-rounder Lakshitha Manasinghe is also included in the squad for Friday’s encounter, which will be played in Galle. However, left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya has been dropped after failing to take a wicket in the first Test.

Also Read

SL vs PAK: Pakistan national squad prepares for Sri Lanka Tests
SL vs PAK: Pakistan national squad prepares for Sri Lanka Tests

Players have started practice sessions at Pindi Stadium. Shaheens will tour Sri...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story