SL vs Aus: “We will be safe in Sri Lanka”, says Australia’s Alex Carey
SL vs Aus: Australia is touring Sri Lanka for all-format series. The...
Uncapped spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Dinuth Wellalage were called to Sri Lanka’s Covid-hit lineup for the second SL vs Aus Test.
🔴 #SLvsAUS: Team Updates: Maheesh Theekshana, Lakshitha Manasinghe and Dunith Wellalage have been drafted into test squad. They joined the team yersterday (4th July).
Lasith Embuldeniya was released from the squad. pic.twitter.com/UuWAPRXdXo
— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 5, 2022
Praveen Jayawickrama tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, following the withdrawal of former captain Angelo Mathews on the third day of the opening Test against Covid.
🔴 Praveen Jayawickrama has tested positive for Covid-19.
The player was found to be Covid positive when he was tested (Rapid Antigen Test) this morning, as he complained of feeling ‘Unwell.’ pic.twitter.com/65zdOpsmrz
— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 4, 2022
Sri Lanka Cricket stated that both players are in isolation while the rest of the squad has tested negative.
The hosts trail Australia 1-0 in the two-match series after losing Galle Test by 10 wickets in three days last week.
Theekshana and 19-year-old Wellalage have yet to make their Test debuts, but they were instrumental in Sri Lanka’s 3-2 win over Australia in the one-day international series last month.
Wellalage was the leading wicket-taker in the series with nine dismissals, one more than Pat Cummins of Aussies.
Uncapped all-rounder Lakshitha Manasinghe is also included in the squad for Friday’s encounter, which will be played in Galle. However, left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya has been dropped after failing to take a wicket in the first Test.
