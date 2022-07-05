Covid-hit Sri Lanka calls two uncapped spinners.

Former skipper Mathews has also been isolated amid Covid.

An uncapped all-rounder has also been called to the squad.

Uncapped spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Dinuth Wellalage were called to Sri Lanka’s Covid-hit lineup for the second SL vs Aus Test.

🔴 #SLvsAUS: Team Updates: Maheesh Theekshana, Lakshitha Manasinghe and Dunith Wellalage have been drafted into test squad. They joined the team yersterday (4th July). Lasith Embuldeniya was released from the squad. pic.twitter.com/UuWAPRXdXo — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 5, 2022

Praveen Jayawickrama tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, following the withdrawal of former captain Angelo Mathews on the third day of the opening Test against Covid.

🔴 Praveen Jayawickrama has tested positive for Covid-19.

The player was found to be Covid positive when he was tested (Rapid Antigen Test) this morning, as he complained of feeling ‘Unwell.’ pic.twitter.com/65zdOpsmrz — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 4, 2022

Sri Lanka Cricket stated that both players are in isolation while the rest of the squad has tested negative.

The hosts trail Australia 1-0 in the two-match series after losing Galle Test by 10 wickets in three days last week.

Theekshana and 19-year-old Wellalage have yet to make their Test debuts, but they were instrumental in Sri Lanka’s 3-2 win over Australia in the one-day international series last month.

Wellalage was the leading wicket-taker in the series with nine dismissals, one more than Pat Cummins of Aussies.

Uncapped all-rounder Lakshitha Manasinghe is also included in the squad for Friday’s encounter, which will be played in Galle. However, left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya has been dropped after failing to take a wicket in the first Test.

