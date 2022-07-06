SL vs AUS: Sri Lanka brings in spin attack for final test against Australia

Sri Lanka is looking to level the Test series with Australia.

Lyon took 9 wickets in the opening Test.

Australia lost to Sri Lanka 3-0 in 2016.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka, led by Dimuth Karunaratne, hopes to even the Test series with spin reinforcements in Friday’s second match against an optimistic Australia.

The visitors batted and bowled with authority on a changing Galle pitch during a crushing opening victory, prompting the hosts to revert to their one-day heroes who helped Australia defeat New Zealand 3-2.

Off-spin bowler Lakshita Manasinghe and spinners Maheesh Theekshana, Dinuth Wellalage, and Prabath Jayasuriya have been named to the Sri Lankan squad.

“I was very surprised with the selections for the first Test, because I thought there were a couple of names that should have been there after the one-day series performances,” former captain Aravinda de Silva told AFP.

Also Read SL vs AUS: Covid-hit Sri Lanka calls uncapped Maheesh Theekshana, Dinuth Wellalage Covid-hit Sri Lanka calls two uncapped spinners. Former skipper Mathews has also...

Theekshana, a mystery spinner, took four wickets and restricted runs in ODIs, although Wellalage, a 19-year-old left-arm spinner, remained the leading bowler with nine wickets.

Advertisement

In the absence of Praveen Jayawickrama, who was supposed to participate in the second match but tested positive for Covid on Monday, both players are vying for their maiden Test caps.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon got nine wickets to lead his team to victory in the opening match as they dismissed Sri Lanka twice for 212 and 113 runs.

However, Aravinda maintains optimism about Sri Lanka’s abilities.

“All the guys are very, very talented lot. You saw them play in the one-dayers. It’s just that they need to understand that it’s a mind game,” said the World Cup winner.

“Because they have the ability and just need to be selective in shot-making and to understand their roles. Having Angelo (Mathews) and Dimuth really helps with their enormous experience in the conditions that they are used to.”

After testing positive for Covid on the third morning of the first Test, Mathews rejoined the Sri Lankan squad.

Advertisement

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, overcame the odds against the hosts against whom they were thrashed 3-0 in 2016 to produce a clinical performance in the first match.

Also Read SL vs PAK: Pakistan need to establish balance while playing in competitive conditions, says Babar Azam Babar said Pakistan need to play balanced. Pakistan is ranked 4th in...