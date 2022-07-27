SL vs PAK: Bad light looms again on day 4 as Pakistan needs 419 to win

SL vs PAK: Dhananjaya de Silva scored a century as Sri Lanka set Pakistan a gigantic winning target of 508 in the second Test on Wednesday before inclement weather hampered the hosts’ prospects of taking wickets.

Top knock from Dhananjaya de Silva ! 👊#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/KzQvu59ymN — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 27, 2022

Imam-ul-Haq was on 46 and Babar Azam was on 26 when bad light halted play early and stumps were called on day four in Galle with Pakistan at 89-1.

Pakistan’s prospects of a draw to win the two-match series, which they lead 1-0, were bolstered by the onset of rain, which halted any play opportunities.

In order for the tourists to make it 2-0, they will need to score 419 additional runs, which is unparalleled.

In 2003 at Antigua, the West Indies set the record for the most successful chase in a Test match with 418 against Australia.

Sri Lanka, whose second innings was declared on 360-8 in the second session after commencing on 176-5, requires nine wickets on the last day to tie the series.

Bad light forces early stumps again! Pakistan need 419 runs.#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/HW4gf9MipK Advertisement — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 27, 2022

Before tea, spinner Prabath Jayasuriya dismissed first-match hero Abdullah Shafique for 16 and rookie Dunith Wellalage took a fine running catch at mid-off.

Imam and Azam played with positive intent and seized their opportunities against the spinners in the final session of play, which was interrupted by inclement weather.

Azam hammered Jayasuriya’s left-arm spin for a six over the mid-wicket after he and his partner had combined for six boundaries.

Earlier, De Silva scored 109 before getting run out at the non-striking end, prompting Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne to call back his batters to the pavilion.

De Silva and Karunaratne, a left-handed batsman who fought back pain during his innings of 61, had a crucial partnership of 126.

De Silva, who began the day on 27 and achieved his ninth Test century with a boundary off Mohammad Nawaz, hoisted his bat to the cheering dressing room.

In the first session, Karunaratne was dismissed by Nauman Ali’s left-arm spin after he escaped two near calls that were unsuccessfully reviewed by Pakistan.

Finally, Nauman caught Karunaratne at short leg, where Shafique made a reflex catch.

Karunaratne, who did not field in the Pakistan innings because to back spasms, received assistance from the physio during his two hours and 45 minutes at the crease as he surpassed 6,000 Test runs.

He did not play in the final innings, as De Silva once again filled in as captain.

Pakistan lost by 147 runs after being bowled out for 231 in response to Sri Lanka’s first-innings score of 378.

Pakistan’s best chase in Sri Lanka was in 2015 when they chased down 377 runs in Pallekele.

In the opening match of the current series, the visitors chased a Galle record of 342 runs.

A memorable triumph! 🙌 Advertisement Pakistan defy the odds to pull off an incredible chase ✨#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/PnOdA4qUCU — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 20, 2022

Brief summary of 2nd Test

Bad light once again interrupts the final session in Galle! Advertisement Day Five of the Test match will begin 15 minutes ahead of schedule.#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen https://t.co/HS4SYo5w6o pic.twitter.com/N1luVDHSsH — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 27, 2022

