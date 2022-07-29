SL vs PAK: Cricket fans praise Pakistani players’ gesture with hotel staff

Screengrabs from a video shared by PCB on Twitter

Pakistani players presented gifts to hotel staff in Sri Lanka.

PCB shared the moment on Twitter.

Cricket fans from both nations created positively to their kind gesture.

SL vs PAK: Before departing for Colombo on Thursday, Pakistani players presented hotel employees with monetary gifts of appreciation.

Babar Azam XI was defeated by 246 runs in the second Test against Sri Lanka, allowing the hosts to tie the two-match series at 1-1.

After losing the second Test and attending the post-series ceremony, the Pakistan squad departed for Colombo, from which they will journey home via Dubai.

In a video uploaded by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), national team manager Mansoor Rana expressed gratitude to the hotel personnel for taking care of the complete team.

“We appreciate your efforts and would like to thank you for your services,” Rana told staff members. “We would like to present something special to you as a token of appreciation,” he added.

Expressing our gratitude to the hotel and support staff for making our stay in Sri Lanka comfortable! You have been great hosts, @OfficialSLC 💚#SLvPAK 🇵🇰🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/dPmppa1HaW — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 28, 2022

In response to this gesture, cricket fans from both nations praised the players and PCB.

Welldone Advertisement — Muhammad Noman (@Nomancricket29) July 28, 2022

great game spirit 😍 — Mairaj Ahmed (@MairajAhmmed) July 28, 2022

great job done by pak team — Hemantha Hangilipola (@HemanthaHangil1) July 28, 2022

Thank you PCB for coming to SL and making all of us happy during this tough times. Advertisement — Sanju (@Sanoj24626908) July 28, 2022

[email protected] this lovely gesture…and thankyou for visiting srilanka…❤💐 — Kanchana Peiris (@kanchanaprs) July 28, 2022

Excellent and superb way to build up Cricket diplomacy between countries and the people of the countries — Awn Naqvi🇵🇰 (@AwnNaqvi4) July 28, 2022

Very good gesture. Let’s keep the relationship with Sri Lanka prospering Advertisement — Fouzan Z Mughal (@fouzan007) July 28, 2022

