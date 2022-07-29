SL vs PAK: Cricket fans praise Pakistani players’ gesture with hotel staff

SL vs PAK: Twitter reacts to Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test
SL vs PAK: In the second Test, Sri Lanka established a 508-run...
SL vs PAK: Before departing for Colombo on Thursday, Pakistani players presented hotel employees with monetary gifts of appreciation.
Babar Azam XI was defeated by 246 runs in the second Test against Sri Lanka, allowing the hosts to tie the two-match series at 1-1.
After losing the second Test and attending the post-series ceremony, the Pakistan squad departed for Colombo, from which they will journey home via Dubai.
In a video uploaded by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), national team manager Mansoor Rana expressed gratitude to the hotel personnel for taking care of the complete team.
“We appreciate your efforts and would like to thank you for your services,” Rana told staff members. “We would like to present something special to you as a token of appreciation,” he added.
Advertisement
Expressing our gratitude to the hotel and support staff for making our stay in Sri Lanka comfortable! You have been great hosts, @OfficialSLC 💚#SLvPAK 🇵🇰🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/dPmppa1HaW
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 28, 2022
In response to this gesture, cricket fans from both nations praised the players and PCB.
WelldoneAdvertisement
— Muhammad Noman (@Nomancricket29) July 28, 2022
great game spirit 😍
— Mairaj Ahmed (@MairajAhmmed) July 28, 2022
great job done by pak team
— Hemantha Hangilipola (@HemanthaHangil1) July 28, 2022
Thank you PCB for coming to SL and making all of us happy during this tough times.Advertisement
— Sanju (@Sanoj24626908) July 28, 2022
[email protected] this lovely gesture…and thankyou for visiting srilanka…❤💐
— Kanchana Peiris (@kanchanaprs) July 28, 2022
Excellent and superb way to build up Cricket diplomacy between countries and the people of the countries
— Awn Naqvi🇵🇰 (@AwnNaqvi4) July 28, 2022
Very good gesture. Let’s keep the relationship with Sri Lanka prosperingAdvertisement
— Fouzan Z Mughal (@fouzan007) July 28, 2022
Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.