Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SL vs PAK: Cricket fans praise Pakistani players’ gesture with hotel staff

SL vs PAK: Cricket fans praise Pakistani players’ gesture with hotel staff

Articles
Advertisement
SL vs PAK: Cricket fans praise Pakistani players’ gesture with hotel staff

Screengrabs from a video shared by PCB on Twitter

Advertisement
  • Pakistani players presented gifts to hotel staff in Sri Lanka.
  • PCB shared the moment on Twitter.
  • Cricket fans from both nations created positively to their kind gesture.
Advertisement

SL vs PAK: Before departing for Colombo on Thursday, Pakistani players presented hotel employees with monetary gifts of appreciation.

Babar Azam XI was defeated by 246 runs in the second Test against Sri Lanka, allowing the hosts to tie the two-match series at 1-1.

After losing the second Test and attending the post-series ceremony, the Pakistan squad departed for Colombo, from which they will journey home via Dubai.

In a video uploaded by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), national team manager Mansoor Rana expressed gratitude to the hotel personnel for taking care of the complete team.

“We appreciate your efforts and would like to thank you for your services,” Rana told staff members. “We would like to present something special to you as a token of appreciation,” he added.

In response to this gesture, cricket fans from both nations praised the players and PCB.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

SL vs PAK: Twitter reacts to Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test
SL vs PAK: Twitter reacts to Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test

SL vs PAK: In the second Test, Sri Lanka established a 508-run...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story