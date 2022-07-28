Advertisement
Edition: English
SL vs PAK: Hosts thrashes visitors by 246 in 2nd Test to level series 1-1

Articles
Sri Lanka’s captain Dimuth Karunaratne (L) and Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (R) pose with the Test trophy after Sri Lanka won the second cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 28, 2022 – AFP

  • The hosts won the match by 246 runs.
  • Jayasuriya took 5 wickets while Mandis took 4 wickets.
  • Pakistan won the 1st test by 4 wickets.
SL vs PAK: Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 246 runs in the second Test on Thursday afternoon, levelling the series 1-1. Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took five wickets.

In Galle, the tourists were bowled out for 261 in the second session on the fifth day, despite their captain Babar Azam’s courageous 81-run performance.

Left-arm spinner Jayasuriya, 30, grabbed his fourth five-wicket haul in just his third Test since making his debut against Australia last month.

Ramesh Mendis, who had taken five wickets with his off-spin in Pakistan’s first innings, wiped out the tail with four more dismissals, resulting in Sri Lankan celebrations.

The tourists won the first match with a Galle record chase of 342 runs, with the in-form Azam getting his 23rd Test fifty and putting on courageous stands with overnight companion Imam-ul-Haq (49) and Mohammad Rizwan (37).

However, Jayasuriya responded with consistent blows, dismissed Agha Salman for four at the stroke of lunch, and then trapped talisman Azam lbw to end Pakistan’s fight.

Imam was caught behind off Ramesh’s first delivery of the day, with the left-handed batsman adding only three runs to his overnight total of 46.

Using his left-arm spin, Jayasuriya, who took one wicket on the fourth day, ended Rizwan’s stay on 35. Fawad Alam was dismissed for a goal.

Azam survived Jayasuriya’s lbw call, which was given out by the umpire but successfully appealed by the batsman until the bowler dismissed him for the third time in this series.

Azam, who started the day on 26 and had physiotherapy for lower back pain, has been in excellent form with the bat, scoring 119 and 55 in Pakistan’s opening victory.

Dhananjaya de Silva, who captained Sri Lanka in the absence of Dimuth Karunaratne due to a back injury, set the stage for victory with his 109 runs in Sri Lanka’s declared total of 360-8.

Sri Lanka concluded their innings on Wednesday afternoon with a commanding lead, but the weather remained a concern for the hosts, as play was halted early on days three and four due to poor light and the forecasted arrival of rain on Thursday afternoon.

Pakistan could not complete the trail of Sri Lanka’s 378 in the 1st inning after they fell short of 147 runs after being bowled out for 231.

SL vs PAK 2nd test summary

