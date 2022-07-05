SL vs PAK: Pakistan need to establish balance while playing in competitive conditions, says Babar Azam

Babar said Pakistan need to play balanced.

Pakistan is ranked 4th in WTC standings.

The Shaheens will arrive in Sri Lanka on July 6.

In Test cricket, according to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, his team would need to establish a balance between playing proactive cricket and adhering to defensive conditions.

Pakistan’s batting was criticized as they struggled to score in quick succession against Australia in home conditions in March.

Pakistan is ranked fourth in the current World Test Championship cycle with three wins, two defeats, and two draws for a 52.38 percent victory percentage. This month, Babar and his team will go to Sri Lanka to play two Tests as part of the ongoing WTC 2021-23 cycle.

“We are trying to change the way we play Test cricket. Not easy for batters when the other team is dominating you. We want to play positively irrespective of the situation but it is only on a given day that we can decide how to win the match and our strategy,” Babar said in a press conference ahead of the Sri Lanka tour.

“But you must remember that the beauty of Test cricket is about adapting according to the situation. You can’t go for quick runs if the opposition is on top,” he added.

Australia and Sri Lanka are currently engaged in a two-match Test series. The home team lost the inaugural Test in Galle by ten wickets in a three-day contest. Pakistan brought back leg-spinner Yasir Shah to take advantage of conditions in Sri Lanka, but Babar backed his pace bowlers to dominate on spin-friendly fields.

“We have been following their recent tests also against Australia and you can see spinners are dominating. But we have also prepared as per their conditions and we have capable spinners in Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali, Nawaz to counter the conditions,” Babar said.

“I also have confidence in my fast bowlers, they will dominate also. Our batsmen have played there before they can adapt well. Every team is dangerous on their home turf. Sri Lanka are a young team they know their conditions well and they cannot be taken lightly,” the skipper pointed.

Pakistan will arrive in Sri Lanka on July 6 and play a three-day warm-up in Colombo beginning July 11. The first Test will be played at Galle International Stadium on July 16.

