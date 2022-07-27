SL vs PAK: Pakistan require 508 runs to win 2nd Test

SL vs PAK: Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne decided to declare the innings as the hosts lead by 507. Pakistan now requires 508 runs to win with just one and a half days remaining.

DDS run out for 109 Sri Lanka declare on 359/7 setting Pakistan 5️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ to win 👀 #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/6R8ZhX835E — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 27, 2022

At lunch on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka, Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva had Sri Lanka in a commanding position.

The left-right partnership scored 126 runs before Karunaratne was dismissed by Nauman Ali in the morning session. After reaching 61 runs, the captain was dismissed by Abdullah Shafique at short leg.

Sri Lanka’s score at Lunch was 297-7. Despite losing his stalwart teammate Karunaratne, Dhananjaya was leading the charge. The right-handed hitter stayed not out with 84 runs as Sri Lanka took a commanding 444-run advantage into lunch.

Dunith Wellalage was dismissed after scoring 18 runs, which brought in Ramesh Mendis at number nine. He did not go out for lunch at eight.

de Silva reached his 9th Test century before he was run out.

Dhananjaya de Silva brings up his ninth Test 💯! Well Played, DDS 👏 #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/hn9hdgo5sV — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 27, 2022

Nauman Ali and Mohammad Nawaz both took a wicket in the opening session.

