SL vs PAK: Pakistan require 508 runs to win 2nd Test

Credits; AFP

SL vs PAK: Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne decided to declare the innings as the hosts lead by 507. Pakistan now requires 508 runs to win with just one and a half days remaining.

At lunch on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka, Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva had Sri Lanka in a commanding position.

The left-right partnership scored 126 runs before Karunaratne was dismissed by Nauman Ali in the morning session. After reaching 61 runs, the captain was dismissed by Abdullah Shafique at short leg.

Sri Lanka’s score at Lunch was 297-7. Despite losing his stalwart teammate Karunaratne, Dhananjaya was leading the charge. The right-handed hitter stayed not out with 84 runs as Sri Lanka took a commanding 444-run advantage into lunch.

Dunith Wellalage was dismissed after scoring 18 runs, which brought in Ramesh Mendis at number nine. He did not go out for lunch at eight.

de Silva reached his 9th Test century before he was run out.

Nauman Ali and Mohammad Nawaz both took a wicket in the opening session.

