SL vs PAK: Pakistan trails by 187 as day 2 comes to end

SL vs PAK: Starting day 2 at 315-6, Sri Lanka lost early wickets. However, Niroshan Dickwella (51) and Ramesh Mendis (35) enabled the hosts to boost up the total to 378 at the Galle International Stadium.

Sri Lanka lost all its wickets in the 1st inning as Pakistan’s Yasir Shah shone on day 2 as he achieved the number 3-83.

Stepping at the crease, the visitors lost their early wickets as Ashita Fernando sent back Abdullah Shafique without letting him score a single run. Next to fall was skipper Babar Azam (16) as Prabhat Jayasuria dismissed him.

Missing his chance to play 1st Test, left-arm batsman Fawad Alam only managed to score 24, but he also hit a milestone of the 1000-run mark in his Test career.

Salman Ali Agha, who did not play well in 1st test, struck his maiden 50 before getting out at 54.

Sri Lanka’s Mendis shines on day 2 as he captures 3 wickets, including Mohammad Rizwan, Fawad and Mohammad Nawaz.

The visitors are down to only the last 3 wickets with 187 more runs necessary to take lead.

It is worthy to recall that Pakistan recorded the historic chase in the 1st Test at the same venue where Shafique guided the hosts to a 4-wicket victory over the hosts.

Match summary after day 2 of SL vs PAK 2nd Test

Advertisement

.@SalmanAliAgha1 falls just before stumps after a fighting innings. Pakistan trail by 187 runs at the end of Day Two 🏏#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen https://t.co/boIFLgWFMN pic.twitter.com/4BUYIyAVtD — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 25, 2022

Also Read SL vs PAK: “A historic chase to remember”, Twitter lauds Pakistan Pakistan recorded a historic chase at the Galle International Stadium as they...