SL vs PAK: Pakistan will depart for home today

SL vs PAK: Pakistan cricket team will start their return journey today.

According to the details, the Pakistan cricket team will leave for Pakistan via Maldeep and Dubai tonight. The players of the national cricket team will depart from Dubai to their respective stations and arrive at their respective stations tomorrow morning.

Pakistan cricket team’s next series is against the Netherlands where they have to play three ODI matches.

Matches against Pakistan and Netherlands should be played on August 16, 18 and 21.

The national ODI squad for the series will be announced next week and the team will leave for the Netherlands in the second week of August.

A short-term training camp will also be held ahead of their tour to the Netherlands for a 3-match ODI series.

