  • SL vs PAK: Pakistani and Sri Lankan team managers exchange shirts
Credits: File photo

SL vs PAK: Pakistan Cricket team is currently in Sri Lanka for a 2-match Test series at the Galle International Stadium.

The team managers of both nations exchange shirts during the tour.

The squad members of both teams have signed the exchanged shirts.

The Sri Lankan fans and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) tanked Pakistan for visiting the nation despite having a political and economic crisis.

The shirts were exchanged before the commencement of the final day of the 2nd Test today.

