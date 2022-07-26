SL vs PAK: Ramesh Mendis takes five as Pakistan bowled out for 231

Sri Lanka’s Ramesh Mendis celebrates after taking 5 wickets at the end of the Pakistan first inning during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 26, 2022 -AFP

SL vs PAK: Sri Lanka knocked out Pakistan for 231 on the third day of the second Test to take a 147-run advantage on Tuesday. Spinner Ramesh Mendis took five wickets.

In response to Sri Lanka’s first innings score of 378, Ramesh halted Pakistan’s batting in the first session after the tourists began at 191-7 in Galle.

Yasir Shah, the overnight batsman, and Hasan Ali survived the bowling attack in a 32-run partnership for nearly an hour before Prabath Jayasuriya broke through.

At the stroke of the first drinks break, Jayasuriya, a left-arm spinner who claimed 21 wickets in his first two Tests, bowled Hasan for 21. His return yielded three wickets.

To conclude the innings, off-spinner Ramesh caught Yasir lbw for 26 to complete his third five-wicket haul in his 10th Test.

Agha Salman maintained his position as Pakistan’s leading scorer with 62 runs on Monday.

The squad stated that Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne will only bat in the second innings if required.

Due to “lower back pain,” he was unable to play during Pakistan’s innings, and Dhananjaya de Silva took over as captain.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella returned to the crease alongside Oshada Fernando as the hosts looked to rebound from their setback in the opening encounter of the two-match series.

The hosts are currently 169 runs ahead as Niroshan Dickwella (11) and Oshada Fernando (8) added 22 runs to the board ahead of lunch.

Sri Lanka are 22-0 at lunch extending their lead to 169 runs 🍽️#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/fL8eZZqUX8 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 26, 2022

