SL vs PAK: Twitter reacts to Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test

Sri Lanka’s players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan’s Agha Salman (2R) during the final day of the second cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 28, 2022 – AFP

SL vs PAK: In the second Test, Sri Lanka established a 508-run mark for Pakistan to chase after the Shaheens recorded a record-breaking chase in the previous match.

Pakistan was bowled out for 231 and 261 runs in their respective innings, resulting in a victory for Sri Lanka by a massive margin of 246 runs.

After a very dismal performance, social media was flooded with responses; some praised both teams for their outstanding performances in both games, while others questioned squad selection and tactics.

What a good series Sri Lanka and Pakistan have provided. Another series that that was good for test cricket. And congratulations #PrabathJayasuriya. Look forward to seeing lots more of you Advertisement — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 28, 2022

Advertisement

Babar’s comparison with Root, Smith and kohli is unjustified not because he is not better than them but because of amount of responsibilities Babar has on his shoulders.#SLvPAK #BabarAzam𓃵 Rizwan — 𝐑𝐀𝐅𝐀𝐘 || ABD STAN (@CricketWithMe_) July 28, 2022

Thus ends a magnificent 55-day tour of Sri Lanka, including an incredible 34 days in Galle. We’ve had some outstanding cricket. And a political revolution. It’s a tour I will never forget! At the end of it, SL won exactly as many games they lost #SLvAUS #SLvPAK Advertisement — Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 28, 2022

What a pathetic and spineless performance from Pakistan. No fight, no determination. Absolutely clueless #SLvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) July 28, 2022

Advertisement

Imam-ul-Haq in Test cricket: Average in Pakistan – 74.00

Average outside Pakistan – 26.21#SLvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) July 28, 2022

Advertisement

This was quite the contest 🍿 pic.twitter.com/bbLjwKFV7r — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 28, 2022

….And poor shot selection, lacking the temperament to handle pressure in crunch situations. https://t.co/mhzqe5lPW2 Advertisement — Aalia Rasheed (@aaliaaaliya) July 28, 2022

You know things are bad when Yasir Shah has looked more reliable with the bat than most of your top order batters #SLvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) July 28, 2022

Advertisement

پاکستان نے عبد ﷲ شفیق کی وجہ سے پہلا ٹیسٹ جیت لیا تھا مگر دوسرے میچ میں ٹیم کی خامیاں آشکار ہو گئیں،کئی کھلاڑیوں کی ٹیم میں جگہ نہیں بنتی،رنز کے ڈھیر لگانے والے شان مسعود کو نجانے کیوں نہیں کھلایا گیا،ثقلین کی کوچنگ میں اسپنرز کی کارکردگی مایوس کن رہی،پیسرز بھی فلاپ رہے — Saleem Khaliq (@saleemkhaliq) July 28, 2022

Also Read SL vs PAK: Hosts thrashes visitors by 246 in 2nd Test to level series 1-1 The hosts won the match by 246 runs. Jayasuriya took 5 wickets...