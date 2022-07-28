Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SL vs PAK: Twitter reacts to Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test

SL vs PAK: Twitter reacts to Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test

Articles
Advertisement
SL vs PAK: Twitter reacts to Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test

Sri Lanka’s players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan’s Agha Salman (2R) during the final day of the second cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 28, 2022 – AFP

Advertisement

SL vs PAK: In the second Test, Sri Lanka established a 508-run mark for Pakistan to chase after the Shaheens recorded a record-breaking chase in the previous match.

Pakistan was bowled out for 231 and 261 runs in their respective innings, resulting in a victory for Sri Lanka by a massive margin of 246 runs.

After a very dismal performance, social media was flooded with responses; some praised both teams for their outstanding performances in both games, while others questioned squad selection and tactics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

SL vs PAK: Hosts thrashes visitors by 246 in 2nd Test to level series 1-1
SL vs PAK: Hosts thrashes visitors by 246 in 2nd Test to level series 1-1

The hosts won the match by 246 runs. Jayasuriya took 5 wickets...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story