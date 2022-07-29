Sohaib Maqsood believes he should be in T20 World Cup squad

Maqsood aims to return to the T20I side.

He was left out due to injury.

He said he did not do well in his natural number.

Sohaib Maqsood, a right-handed middle-order hitter, is fully confident in his chances of making Pakistan’s T20I team.

Maqsood told his followers via Twitter that his career has been hampered by injuries, but that he is now entirely fit to return to the national squad.

“Last year, injury halted my T20 World Cup participation otherwise selectors had a long-term plan to continue with me,” shared Maqsood.

“I believe I should be in Pakistan’s T20 team. Before T20 World Cup this year, I will play 20 matches. My focus will be to win matches for my team in domestic cricket and then make my way through to the national team,” he said.

In 2013, Maqsood made his international cricket debut. In his first ODI against South Africa, he scored fifty. Since then, he has been more frequently in and out of the team.

The 35-year-old cricketer was dissatisfied with his inability to play on natural number for the national side. “You don’t often get a chance to play on your natural number. Sometimes it creates problems for you especially when you give performance on certain batting numbers in domestic cricket,” he said.

“But, you have to be ready for any number when it comes to the national team. I have worked on my fitness and performance and I am confident to make a strong comeback,” he expressed.

