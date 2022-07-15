Sophia Dunkley quickly moves to the next goal

Sophia Dunkley scored 22 from 24 balls in her debut.

As soon as Sophia Dunkley got a spot in England’s middle order, she set her sights on getting into the top four. As soon as England started to think about the next Women’s World Cup, she did the same thing.

Dunkley scored 22 from 24 balls in her debut international outing at No. 3 as England beat South Africa in Northampton. Dunkley said she wouldn’t change her aggressive batting strategy for Friday’s match in Bristol. It was also part of England’s effort to freshen up their batting line-up, with Emma Lamb as the new opener and Danni Wyatt dropping down the order.

“One of my goals and dreams the last year was to break into England’s top four,” Dunkley said. “So the fact that I have an opportunity now to bat at three, it’s an amazing feeling. It’s something I’ve done in regional cricket for the last two years, so not completely new, but obviously a different level in internationals.

“Naturally the bowling’s a little bit tighter, you don’t get as many bad balls, and you get a lot of pressure built on you in the powerplay, so it’s about learning how to deal with that and how I want to go about it. It’s probably not going to come overnight, and the next two games might not go as well as I’d like, but it’s about building for the future, how I see myself doing that role in the long term.”

Dunkley's debut innings as England's No. 3 contained three thunderous fours through cover and twice beyond long-on before falling lbw to Nadine de Klerk. Advertisement "I don't want to lose too much of my aggression and aim," she said. "Finding the balance means doing low-risk things for longer. I've got good net practise, so I'm confident." She played in all five ODIs against New Zealand to end the English summer. She made two half-centuries at the World Cup, including in England's semi-final win over South Africa. "Personally it's been a pretty crazy year and there's been a lot of different cricket, playing in an Ashes and a World Cup was a surreal experience," she said. "Now coming in batting at three is something different so yeah, it's been lots of experiences, ups and downs, but a great year of cricket all round."