Sourav Ganguly says Virat Kohli must find a way to regain his form 

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says Kohli “must find his way” to score runs again and former India quick Ashish Nehra says there’s no harm in taking a vacation to come back fresh.
Kohli has been rested for the ODIs and T20Is in West Indies, thus he won’t play for nearly a month.
“Yes, he has had a tough time and he knows that,” Ganguly told ANI. “He has been a great player himself. He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more and only Virat Kohli can do that.
“These things will happen in sport. It has happened to everybody. It has happened to Sachin Tendulkar, It has happened to Rahul Dravid, it has happened to me, it has happened to Kohli. It is going to happen to future players. That’s part and parcel of sport and I think as a sportsman you just need to listen, be aware of what it is and just go and play your game.”
Former India captain Kapil Dev has questioned Virat Kohli’s spot in India’s T20I XI. Nehra told Kohli to ignore such talk and focus on his game.
“When you are not performing, there will be discussions even if you’re not a player of Kohli’s caliber,” Nehra said in a virtual interaction by Private Sports Network. “When you are doing broadcasting, newspaper, it is being printed every day and when you are playing, you try to focus on your game and not listen to so-called outside voices from people outside the dressing room. It is important how you are in the dressing room and how your team-mates, management and selectors are backing you. We are talking about a guy like Virat. Yes, it is not written anywhere that Virat Kohli will keep playing for India even if he doesn’t score runs. That will not happen, but when you have done so much in the past, you will always get extra chances.”
