South Africa World Cup dreams take major hit.

The upcoming cricket summer is already too packed, according to Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

South Africa will be replaced by a three-Test series in Melbourne and Sydney.



The Proteas’ withdrawal from the three-match ODI series in Australia in January has hurt South Africa’s prospects of securing automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

With just the top eight teams earning a spot in the 50-over competition in India the following year, the Proteas now occupy a perilous 11th spot in the Super League standings.

The Proteas requested that the games be moved so that the series would not conflict with their new domestic T20 competition. The three-match series in Australia was initially planned to begin in mid-January of the following year.

Cricket South Africa won’t be able to play in the ODI series in January, he said, which was regrettable.

“Having said that, we are excited to welcome South Africa for the three-match Test series, which includes the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Tests, as well as for the extensive international cricket schedule that will be played around Australia this summer.”

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, a record six touring teams for the Men’s and Women’s international series, the 12th BBL season, and the 8th WBBL season will all be included in this.”

“We are eager to welcome back cricket enthusiasts this summer.”

Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki emphasized the significance of having all of their local players available for the new domestic T20 competition despite his disappointment that fresh dates for the series could not be secured.

“The CSA is always committed to upholding its bilateral agreements. Even while CSA is dedicated to upholding its obligations under the Future Tours Program, there may occasionally be unforeseeable events that would compromise this determination. With regard to the Australia tour, CSA contacted its counterpart months ago to reschedule the tour to times that would work for both parties.”

“The CSA provided four alternatives in that regard. Unfortunately, none of them were acceptable to Cricket Australia, much to our disappointment “explained Moseki.

“CSA has approved giving Australia the competition points from the ICC. While we are disappointed that we lost these important points, we are optimistic that our strong Proteas squad will earn enough points in the upcoming matches to guarantee automatic qualifying to the championship match in India next year.”

“Even though the CSA has found it difficult to make this choice, the future viability of our new T20 League depends on having all of our local players available for this intriguing new event on the CSA calendar.”

In the three-Test series, which includes the Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests in Melbourne and Sydney, “CSA is looking forward to being hosted by Cricket Australia for an appealing blend of cricket.”

Prior to the end of the Super League season, South Africa has ODI series against England and India scheduled. They may also face the challenge of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in order to advance to the main event the following year.

With 70 points from 12 games, Australia is presently ninth in the Super League standings. Their next encounter is a three-match series against Zimbabwe that will start at the end of the next month.

