Sri Lanka and Pakistan: Spinners will decide at Galle

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are third and fourth on the WTC table, respectively, and this series could make or break their prospects of making the final.
Throughout the middle of the last decade, Sri Lanka and Pakistan appeared to play the annual Test series. These were frequently hotly contested and provided fascinating cricket. The frenetic fourth-innings chase in Sharjah in early 2014, and the magnificent Younis Khan-led success in Pallekele the following year, stand out. There were also Rangana Herath routs in Abu Dhabi in 2017 and Galle in 2014.
Kumar Sangakkara’s dominance over Saeed Ajmal, Yasir Shah dominating a series in Sri Lanka in 2015, and Sri Lanka’s quicks occasionally outdoing Pakistan’s in the UAE are all examples of this. Perhaps this is a low-intensity rivalry, but the narratives have been constantly compelling.
In 2019, these teams played a series in Pakistan, in which the home team won 1-0. But, at least in Sri Lanka, this appears to be a new beginning. Both sides’ batting greats have passed away. Pakistan has dangerous young quicks, and despite a poor performance in the first Test against Australia, Sri Lanka’s batting is improving.
However, because this is a Galle Test, spin is important, and this is where the greatest unknowns lie. Yasir will almost certainly return to the starting lineup, but will he be able to rekindle the magic of 2015? His most recent Test was in 2019, when he wasn’t particularly impressive in the warm-up match in Colombo, taking 86 for 1. Nauman Ali, the second possible spinner, went wicketless for 60 in the warm-up and grabbed 42.22 wickets in the last series against Australia, though that was on flat fields.
Sri Lanka will launch a confident but inexperienced offensive. Prabath Jayasuriya, who took a match-winning 12 wickets on debut last week, is almost expected to participate. Ramesh Mendis has been reasonably consistent, however, he has only played eight Tests. The other possible spinner, Maheesh Theekshana, has only played four first-class matches.
The impact of either side’s slow bowlers on the match may have a significant impact on the outcome.
