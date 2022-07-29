Srihari Natraj: Swimmer advances to semis in 100 m Backstroke

India swimmer Srihari Nataraj has equipped for the semi-finals.

100 m Backstroke in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

He timed 54.68 seconds in the intensity to qualify ahead. Nataraj stood fifth.

Srihari Natraj partook in the Men’s 100 mBackstroke in the 2018 Commonwealth Games too, where he timed 56.71 seconds in the warms.

He accomplish the fifteenth spot and fit the bill for the semi-finals. In the semis, 56.65 seconds to take the thirteenth spot.

#Swimming Update 🚨@srihari3529 finishes 3️⃣rd in Heat 4 and overall 5th with a timing of 00:54.68 ⏰ He has qualified for the Semifinals 🤩scheduled to be played tonight, 30th July at 01:14/01:20 am IST 🏊‍♂️#Cheer4India 🇮🇳#IndiaTaiyaarHai #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/Qll1GR4cBC — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 29, 2022

He didn’t fit the bill for the finals yet gave desire to the Indians that the country can draw nearer to a decoration finish in swimming.

Australia has consistently shown predominance in the pool. The Aussie swimmers took the gold and the silver award in the Gold Coast games.

Mitch Larkin timed 53.18 seconds while Bradley Woodward timed 53.95 seconds to secure the awards. The last individual to qualify in the finals was Northern Ireland’s Conor Ferguson who timed 55.01 seconds.

With timing under 55 seconds, Nataraj has a serious opportunity to come to the finals this year. Srihari set another public record last year in Italy by covering the 100 m distance in 53.77 seconds.

India’s star swimmer, Sajan Prakash, who was contending in the Men’s 50 m Butterfly didn’t progress to the semi-finals as he positioned 24th in the warms with a timing of 25.01 seconds.

Another Indian swimmer contending at the CWG was Kushagra Rawat. He timed 3:57.45 in the Men’s 400 m Freestyle, yet couldn’t fit the bill for the finals.

Srihari Nataraj will be swimming in the semis on Day 1 itself.

