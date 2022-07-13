Sterling confirms Man City departure.

Raheem Sterling announces his resignation from Manchester City.

Sterling was acquired by City from Liverpool in 2015 for £49 million.

Transfer to Chelsea is expected to be completed within the next 24 hours.

Raheem Sterling announced his resignation from Manchester City and stated he was leaving the team as “a man.”

A £50 million transfer of the 27-year-old to Premier League rival Chelsea is anticipated within the next 24 hours.

On his social media accounts, England forward sent a touching farewell message to his former teammates as well as the club’s staff and supporters.

“I was 20 when I landed in Manchester. I depart today a man, “Sterling replied.

A lifetime of memories, 11 major trophies, and seven seasons.

He went on to win four Premier League championships and score 131 goals in 339 appearances.

Sterling, who has received 77 England caps, will be Chelsea’s first significant acquisition following the Todd Boehly-led takeover.

“I am grateful for the ups and downs,” he said, “because it’s the downs that have tested my fortitude and will and allowed me to stand here in front of you as the best version of myself.”

Sterling will now join the Chelsea team, which took off on Saturday for a preseason tour of the United States.

The five-year contract with an additional year’s option for Sterling is likely to be worth up to £50 million in total, including add-ons. Major foreign teams were interested in signing Sterling, who had one year left on his City contract.

Following the departures of Andreas Christensen to Barcelona and Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid, Chelsea is also looking to bolster its defense.

They are also interested in City’s Nathan Ake, a 27-year-old Dutch defender, as well as Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, a 31-year-old center-back from Senegal. Sterling improves Chelsea’s offensive options.

After Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter Milan on a season-long loan, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel sought to strengthen his offensive options.

With 15 goals across all competitions, the Belgian striker led the Blues in scoring last season, just ahead of Kai Havertz (14) and Mason Mount (13).

Only Sergio Aguero (124) has scored more goals for City since Pep Guardiola took over as manager of the team in 2016. Sterling (120).

Last season, Sterling made 30 Premier League games and scored 13 goals, helping City win their fourth league championship and his 11th major trophy overall in seven seasons.

But the acquisition of Jack Grealish last summer, as well as the arrival this summer of strikers Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez at Etihad Stadium, limited his opportunities.

During both legs of Real Madrid’s elimination in the Champions League semifinals, as well as the thrilling season-ending match against Aston Villa, Sterling sat on the sidelines.

He did, however, help City mount a spectacular comeback on the final day by assisting Ilkay Gundogan’s vital first goal as City rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 and edge Liverpool for the league title.

