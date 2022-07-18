Stoffel Vandoorne back on top of Formula E after New York weekend

Mercedes’ Stoffel Vandoorne took over.

Highest point of the electric Formula E title.

Sunday after a twofold header in New York.

Stoffel Vandoorne had been 13 focuses unfastened of Mortara after Saturday’s race be that as it may. Mortara then, completed tenth.

Hours after the fact, the hole was abbreviated to five when a punishment dropped the Swiss from fifth to 10th for going excessively quick while yellow advance notice banners were being waved.

Antonio Felix da Costa took his most memorable success of the time for DS Techeetah on Sunday, after New Zealander Nick Cassidy took his most memorable success in the series for Envision on Saturday, with Belgian Vandoorne fourth and second separately.

The focuses pull sent previous McLaren Formula One driver Vandoorne 11 clear of Venturi’s Swiss racer Edoardo Mortara while Mercedes currently lead the group standings.

Da Costa acquired Sunday’s post position from Cassidy, who was shipped off the rear of the field with an extra drive-through punishment after short-term fixes set off a 30-place lattice drop.

New Zealander Mitch Evans is third by and large, five focuses behind Mortara in the wake of completing third in Sunday for the Jaguar group.

Four rounds stay, with the following two races in London on July 30-31 preceding the end twofold header in Seoul in mid-August.

