Summer McIntosh wins gold in women’s 400m individual medley while setting Commonwealth Games record

  • Summer McIntosh, a Canadian swimmer, won gold in the women’s 400-meter individual medley event on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games, which was Friday.
  • It’s the second medal for Canada at these Games, and the first gold.
  • McIntosh had the best qualifying time on Friday morning, with a 4:36.72.
Summer McIntosh, a Canadian swimmer, won gold in the women’s 400-meter individual medley event on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games, which was Friday.

At the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, the 15-year-old star touched the wall in 4:29.01, which was a new Games record.

The man from Toronto won easily, coming in 7.77 seconds ahead of Australia’s Kiah Melverton, who got the silver medal. It’s the second medal for Canada at these Games, and the first gold.

Ella Jansen (4:40.17) and Tessa Cieplucha (4:42.27), both also from Canada, came in fifth and eighth, respectively.

McIntosh had the best qualifying time on Friday morning, with a 4:36.72. She was Canada’s youngest-ever swimming world champion when she won gold in Budapest last month.
On Friday, a lot of Canada’s swimmers moved on to the next round, which was a good start.

Jansen will be in the final of the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay with Mary-Sophie Harvey, Stephen Calkins, and Ruslan Gaziev on Friday at 4:15 p.m. ET. The Canadian team qualified in 3:28.20, which was good enough for third place overall.

Maggie Mac Neil, who has won three Olympic medals, is one of the three Canadians who made it to the semifinals of the women’s 100m.

