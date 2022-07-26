Advertisement
2022-07-26
Sweden not scared of England’s home benefit in semis, Asllani

Sweden not scared of England’s home benefit in semis, Asllani

  • Sweden won’t be scared by has England being supported.
  • An energetic home group at Bramall Lane, Sheffield in the ladies.’
  • European Championship semi-last, striker Kosovare Asllani said before the match.
Sweden likewise have history on their side with England beating them just a single time in seven cutthroat matches.

As of now positioned second on the planet, the Swedes have arrived at the semis of a few significant competitions however have neglected to clear the penultimate obstacle, which incorporates the 2019 World Cup and 2013 Euros.

Sweden face an England side who have dominated each game at their home competition, yielding one objective while scoring 16, and Asllani expects an “extraordinary match” between two actual sides.

“It will be two groups that need to play label in football. We’ve seen England playing fabulous football such a long ways in the competition however we think a game will suit us,” she said on Monday.

“We are Sweden, we love to run and that is the thing we will do tomorrow.

“Clearly England have home help, yet we have done it previously. We played against Brazil in the Maracana in 2016, with just Brazilian fans. We’re anticipating a full arena with English allies.”

“I believe being an even game is going. We have our blueprint and we are extremely invigorated for it,” Asllani added.

Sweden full backs Hannah Glas and Emma Kullberg are accessible again after they tried positive for COVID-19 prior in the competition yet individual safeguard Jonna Andersson passes up a major opportunity.

Captain and midfielder Caroline Seger, who didn’t play the two last games because of a physical issue, will likewise be accessible.

