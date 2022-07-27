Advertisement
Swedes: Caroline Seger’s come up short again as England walk on

Articles
  • Sweden skipper Caroline Seger’s hang tight for a significant.
  • lobal title happens after her side imploded in a 4-0 loss.
  • To have England to crash out of Euro 2022 at the semi-finals stage on Tuesday.
Swedes, whose main competition triumph came at the Euros in 1984, came into the opposition positioned second on the planet.

Yet when they went an objective down the host country dominated and serenely traveled into the last.

The Swedish assault fizzled and their safeguard self-destructed as their run of 34 games unbeaten during an hour and a half came to a shivering stop in Sheffield, and there won’t be such a large number of additional opportunities for the 37-year-old Seger.

“It seems like in the primary a portion of, the initial 25 minutes things were working out positively as far as it matters for us, then they got the objectives and it got extreme, after that we got a little example in how rapidly it can go,” the midfielder told telecaster TV4.

Seger was essential for the group that experienced a shock rout on punishments to Canada in the Olympic last in Tokyo last year, and notwithstanding showing up for the public group since her presentation in 2005 she still can’t seem to win a significant competition.

“It was mentally troublesome when they got an objective not long before halftime,” Seger made sense of.

“North of an hour and a half I don’t think the outcome mirrors the game, however they are skilled, they are sharp and they are great.”

The Swedes have proactively qualified for the following year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand however Seger, whose name deciphers as “triumph”, wouldn’t be drawn on whether she would make herself accessible for one final run at a significant prize.

“I don’t have any idea, it’s not something I need to choose now,” she said as the English fans celebrated with their group.

“There’ll be no more Euros, at any rate.”

