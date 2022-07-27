Ponting said Babar’s role is crucial for Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup.

He points to Australia and India as favourites to win.

Pakistan won their 1st T20 WC title in 2009.

Ricky Ponting, Australia’s two-time World Cup-winning captain, believes that Babar Azam would be crucial to Pakistan’s success in the T20 World Cup in 2022.

Ponting stated in The ICC Review that Pakistan’s success in the mega-event will depend on Babar’s performance.

“If Babar doesn’t have a great tournament, I don’t think they can win,” Ponting stated.

“I saw him up close and personal a couple of years ago out here in a Test series against Australia and I said it then, I thought the sky was the limit for this guy as far as Test match batting (was concerned) and, if anything, he’s probably got better and better in the last couple of years,

“Their openers are very important and their new-ball bowlers are very important, but that role of the spin bowler in Australia might be a little bit more difficult with wickets that probably won’t give them assistance,” the former captain highlighted.

Ponting, though, identified Australia and India as the favourites to win the tournament in 2022.

“I think India and Australia will be the two playing in the final and I will just have to say that Australia will beat them in the final,” Ponting declared.

