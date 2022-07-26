Tadej Pogacar to skip Vuelta, center around one-day races

Visit de France second place Tadej Pogacar will get back to contest.

In Spain at the Clasica San Sebastian this week however will skirt t he last.

Grand Tour of the time, the Vuelta an Espana, his group UAE Emirates on Tuesday.

Tadej Pogacar barely missed winning a third progressive Tour de France title, coming next to Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard.

In cycling’s greatest race, which completed on Sunday.

UAE Emirates director Joxean Fernandez Matxin on Sunday let Spain’s AS know that the group’s arrangement was to have Pogacar contend at the Vuelta, yet added that he would need to plunk down with the Slovenian rider and “perceive how he feels after the Tour.”

“The 23-year old will be in real life when one weekend from now for the San Sebastian Classic in the Basque Country, prior to having some time off and developing towards a block of one-day races,” UAE Emirates said in a proclamation on Tuesday.

UAE Emirates added that Pogacar had his sights set on contending at September’s UCI Road World Championship in Australia and Il Lombardia in Italy.

The Vuelta an Espana starts in Utrecht on Aug. 19.

