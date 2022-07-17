Advertisement
Taijul Islam helps Bangladesh sweep ODIs vs West Indies

Bangladesh strolled to a four-wicket victory over the West Indies

  • Slow left-armer Taijul Islam won the final ODI for Bangladesh with his spin.
  • Taijul took significant wickets
  • Tamim Iqbal scored 117 runs in three innings.
Taijul Islam took his first five-wicket haul as Bangladesh strolled to a four-wicket victory over the West Indies in the series finale, completing a 3-0 series whitewash.

Slow left-armer Taijul Islam won the final ODI for Bangladesh with his spin.

Taijul’s first game of the series earned him Player of the Match honours with 5/28.

Taijul took significant wickets, including openers Brandon King (8) and Shai Hope (2), and middle-order batsmen Rovman Powell (18) and Keemo Paul.

Nicholas Pooran’s 73 was his ninth ODI half-century for the West Indies.

Pooran’s cautious approach was precisely what his side needed when he came to the crease 16/3 and helped West Indies achieve a solid score of 178.

Bangladesh’s tour in the West Indies was disappointing, although they swept the ODIs 3-0 without Shakib Al Hasan.

Tamim Iqbal scored 117 runs in three innings to win Player of the Series against Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who took seven wickets.

The Bangladesh team’s good performance will give them confidence for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year and the 50-over World Cup in India next year.

