Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tamberi through to high leap last after strong panic

Tamberi through to high leap last after strong panic

Articles
Advertisement
Tamberi through to high leap last after strong panic

Tamberi through to high leap last after strong panic

Advertisement
  • Italy’s joint Olympic hero Gianmarco Tamberi progressed.
  • High leap last at the World Athletics Championships on Friday.
  • Two times wandering dangerously close to serious trouble in the passing round.
Advertisement

Tamberi, who broadly inquired as to whether he could impart gold in Tokyo to Qatar’s Mutaz, failed at elatively modest height of 2.25 metres.

Also Read

Mickelson makes light of LIV switch
Mickelson makes light of LIV switch

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter, two of the greatest names. Join the...

Advertisement

Flopped two times at the moderately humble level of 2.25 meters and left the bar wobbling as he scratched over with his third and last endeavor.

The Italian, who cleared 2.37 in that Olympic last and has a season’s best of 2.31, lay back on the arrival cushion with his arms outstretched in help.

Advertisement

Gianmarco Tamberi, a co-Olympic hero from Italy, reached the high jump final at the World Athletics Championships on Friday but only after twice straying dangerously close to trouble in the preceding round.

It was fleeting anyway as he then bombed his initial two endeavors at 2.28 however, with end approaching, he moved past.

Advertisement

Also Read

Steiner: U.S. 200 meters champion roused by Jamaican opponents
Steiner: U.S. 200 meters champion roused by Jamaican opponents

American 200 meters competitor Abby Steiner. Said she was ready to create...

There were no such issues for Barshim as the Qatari started his bid for a third progressive world tile with an untroubled presentation to cruise into Monday’s conclusive.

Advertisement

World indoor boss Woo Sang-hyeok of Korea underlined his status as a solid decoration trust as he likewise cruised through with practically no comes up short. Thirteen men will contend in the last.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story