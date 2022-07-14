Tendai Chatara fractured his collarbone in a World Cup qualifier

Zimbabwe Cricket said Chatara will miss at least two months.

Tendai Chatara is out of the T20 World Cup qualifier.

This means he may also miss Zimbabwe’s home series against Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe seamer Tendai Chatara has been ruled out for the remainder of the T20 World Cup Qualifier after suffering a fractured clavicle against Jersey on Tuesday.

Chatara, who bowled only three overs in the Zimbabwe victory by 23 runs, injured his right shoulder when he landed on it while fielding. According to a Zimbabwe Cricket press release, Chatara is expected to miss at least two months of play. This means he may also miss Zimbabwe’s home series against Bangladesh, which begins with the first Twenty20 International in Harare on 30 July, and Australia’s ODI tour, which begins on 28 August.

Due to Chatara’s injury, batting all-rounder Tony Munyonga has been added to the T20 World Cup Qualification team. So far, Munyonga has participated in nine T20 Internationals, scoring 102 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 108.51.

Chatara has been hurt before. In 2015, he broke his left leg. In 2016, he hurt his ankle, and most recently, in 2018, he hurt his quadriceps muscle. Even though Zimbabwe has already made it to the semi-finals of the Qualifier, his absence is a big blow to their attack. He has taken the most wickets for Zimbabwe in T20Is, with 47 at an average of 22.97 and a rate of 7.34.

The top two teams in the current tournament will get to go to the T20 World Cup in Australia. Which starts in October of this year.

