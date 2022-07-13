Thiem closes 14-month sit tight for Tour-level win

Former world number three Dominic Thiem dominated his first game.

In quite a while with triumph at the Bastad Open on Tuesday.

Wrist injury that kept him from safeguarding his U.S. Open title a year ago.

Advertisement

Thiem had not dominated a game since a second round triumph in Rome in May last year and was sidelined for quite a long time.

Also Read Skocic excused as Iran mentor – IRNA Dragan Skocic has been excused as Iran lead trainer. With minimal over... Advertisement

Subsequent to acclimating his wrist in Mallorca, tumbling to 339 in the rankings.

The 28-year-old, who had likewise entered second-level Challenger competitions in a bid to recover his structure, snapped a 10-match series of failures on the Tour when he beat Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6 6-1 7-6(5) at the claycourt occasion in Bastad.

Advertisement

“It’s quite a while. My keep going triumph on the ATP Tour was in Rome in 2021, it seems like an alternate world in some way,” Thiem said in an on-court interview.

Also Read Wimbledon star Elena Rybakina denies Russian ‘product’ claims Elena Rybakina was born in Moscow but now calls Kazakhstan home. Russian... Advertisement

“Many, numerous things occurred. It was extreme, yet it was likewise an excellent encounter I think, for life overall and for my tennis. I’m glad to such an extent that I got this first triumph here today.”

Thiem will next play Spanish fourth seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who got a bye into the subsequent round.