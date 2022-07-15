Advertisement
Thompson: English runner out of World Championships due to visa delay

  • English long distance runner Chris Thompson.
  • Will miss the World Athletics Championships in Eugene.
  • Oregon in the wake of being not able to acquire an American visa in time.
Thompson, a previous European Championships silver medallist, said he was crushed at passing up a great opportunity.

Lyles says having sibling as his teammate makes worlds even better
Reigning 200 metres champion Noah Lyles. Said having his younger brother as...

“I won’t ever realize what could have been, however I had elevated standards of myself going out. It ought to never must this point and it’s difficult to accept it has,” said the 41-year-old.

Many contenders have been attempting to get a United States visa, with the logjam taking steps to forestall around 100 competitors, mentors and authorities from entering the country for the occasion that starts off later on Friday.

“UKA had been in close contact with World Athletics and enrolled help of the UK Government to settle a somewhat late hold up, be that as it may, because of the nearness to the long distance race on Sunday 17 July, Thompson is presently unfit to travel and contend,” the overseeing body said in a proclamation.

Felix: Sovereign of the track absorbing 'round trip' second prior to resigning
Veteran American runner Allyson Felix's tenth. Big showdowns will act as a...

Kenyan runner Ferdinand Omanyala, Africa’s quickest man, confronted a critical postpone in the handling of his visa prior to triumphing ultimately a last-minute endorsement.

He currently faces a test of skill and endurance to arrive at Eugene before the 100 meters warms on Friday.

