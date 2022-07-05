Tiafoe jokes after goffin wimbledon loss

Frances Tiafoe loses 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-4 to David Goffin at Wimbledon.

American jokes he has lost to Belgian in two Grand Slams in a row.

Pays tribute to his opponent after the match.

Advertisement

America’s best Frances Tiafoe fell to David Goffin in a nail-biting encounter at Wimbledon 7-6 (3) 5-7 5-7 6-4, but as always; he was in a great humour when speaking to the media after the play.

Tiafoe thanked his rival and made light of the fact that he has now fallen; to the resurgent Belgian in two Grand Slam tournaments in a row.

“Yes, I’ll probably think it was crazy to be a part of when I see the match back in a few days or whatever. Fu** David is the only thing I can say openly at this time. He defeated me twice in a row. Fu** that person. No, he’s a terrible player “as cited by Reem Abulleil, Tiafoe.

Also Read Novak Djokovic eyes 11th Wimbledon semifinal Djokovic may enter his career's 43rd Grad Slam semifinal. Sinner defeated Alcaraz...

“Since he has been attempting to return, he has been performing well. He hasn’t had any points in this competition; but he’s been playing pretty well. I really enjoy him. nice dude I wish him success.”

Also Read Kate Middleton embarrassed by dad’s behaviour at Wimbledon Duchess of Cambridge was "mortified" by an unpleasant incident involving her father...