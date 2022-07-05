Tiafoe jokes after goffin wimbledon loss

Advertisement
  • Frances Tiafoe loses 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-4 to David Goffin at Wimbledon.
  • American jokes he has lost to Belgian in two Grand Slams in a row.
  • Pays tribute to his opponent after the match.
America’s best Frances Tiafoe fell to David Goffin in a nail-biting encounter at Wimbledon 7-6 (3) 5-7 5-7 6-4, but as always; he was in a great humour when speaking to the media after the play.

Tiafoe thanked his rival and made light of the fact that he has now fallen; to the resurgent Belgian in two Grand Slam tournaments in a row.

“Yes, I’ll probably think it was crazy to be a part of when I see the match back in a few days or whatever. Fu** David is the only thing I can say openly at this time. He defeated me twice in a row. Fu** that person. No, he’s a terrible player “as cited by Reem Abulleil, Tiafoe.

“Since he has been attempting to return, he has been performing well. He hasn’t had any points in this competition; but he’s been playing pretty well. I really enjoy him. nice dude I wish him success.”

