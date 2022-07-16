Tokyo to have 2025 World Championships

Tokyo has been chosen as host city for the 2025.

World Athletics Championships, the game’s overseeing body.

Current year’s occasion starts in Eugene.

Oregon a year after the fact than arranged because of COVID-19.

Tokyo held the occasion in 1991, featured by the staggering scene record breaking long leap duel between gold medallist Mike Powell.

Carl Lewis, while it was additionally held in Japan in 2007 with Osaka facilitating.



The occasion will get back to the site of last year’s Olympic Games in the year that the Japanese Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF) commends its century.

Nairobi, Silesia and Singapore had additionally offered for the titles, while Budapest will have the 2023 rendition.

“Inside an incredibly impressive field of up-and-comers Tokyo offered a convincing bid,” World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said after the choice of WA’s decision Council.

“I trust this will be a focusing light for Japan as they celebrate 100 years of the JAAF in 2025, by taking top notch sports back to individuals in Tokyo.”



The Council additionally affirmed that following year’s World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia, the following two releases will be held in Medulin and Pula, Croatia (2024) and Tallahassee, Florida (2026).