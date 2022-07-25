Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard wins his maiden championship

Jonas Vingegaard wins the first Tour de France title to his name

Vingegaard wins his maiden Tour de France title.

Thomas finished third overall.

Vingegaard won all three stages.

Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard scored his maiden Tour de France victory when Jasper Philipsen of Belgium won the sprint on the last stage in Paris.

Philipsen was an easy winner on the Champs-Elysees while Vingegaard, 25, finished alongside his Jumbo-Visma teammates after three weeks of racing.

He beat last year’s champion Tadej Pogacar by two minutes 43 seconds in the general classification.

Britain’s past winner Geraint Thomas came third overall.

The 36-year-old Welshman has now finished on the Tour podium three times in his career.

“It’s just incredible. I’ve finally won the Tour,” Vingegaard said.

“Now nothing can go wrong anymore. I’m sitting here with my daughter. It’s just incredible.

“It is the biggest cycling race of the year, the biggest one you can win and now I have done it. Nobody can take this away from me.”

The runner-up last year, Vingegaard also grabbed the polka dot king of the mountains jersey, while team-mate Wout van Aert won the points classification green jersey.

Pogacar, 23, had to settle for the white jersey as the best young rider after his ambition of a third straight Tour championship was dashed in the Alps.

Vingegaard, who won three stages in all, is Denmark’s second Tour champion after Bjarne Riis’ victory in 1996.

Final general classification standings

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 79hrs 33mins 20secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +2:43

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +7:22

4. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +13:39

5. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-hansgrohe) +15:46

6. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea-Samsic) +16:33

7. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team DSM) +18:11

8. Louis Meintjes (SA/Intermarche-Wanty Gobert Materiaux) +18:44

9. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +22:56

10. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +24:52

