Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • UK police open investigation after Farah trafficking revelations
UK police open investigation after Farah trafficking revelations

UK police open investigation after Farah trafficking revelations

Articles
Advertisement
UK police open investigation after Farah trafficking revelations

UK police open investigation after Farah trafficking revelations

Advertisement
  • UK Police launch investigation after Mo Farah reveals he was illegally trafficked into the UK as a child.
  • Farah won double Olympic gold for Britain in 2012 and 2016. 39-year-old revealed his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin in a documentary this week.
  • His father was killed in civil unrest in Somalia when Farah was aged four.
Advertisement

UK Police have launched an investigation after British Olympic champion Mo Farah revealed that he was illegally trafficked into the country as a child.

The 39-year-old Somali-born athlete, who won double Olympic gold (5,000m and 10,000m) for his adopted country in both the 2012 and 2016 Games, revealed his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin in a  documentary this week.

He said he was forced to work in domestic servitude after entering the country aged eight or nine.

“We are aware of reports in the media concerning Sir Mo Farah,” said the Metropolitan Police in a statement on Thursday.

“No reports have been made to the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) at this time. Specialist officers have opened an investigation and are currently assessing the available information.”

Farah was helped to obtain UK citizenship by his physical education teacher at school, Alan Watkinson, while still using the assumed name Mohamed Farah given to him by a woman who trafficked him to Britain.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Farah was assured by the British Government he would not be stripped of his citizenship with a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson describing him as “a sporting hero”.

Rather than moving to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his mother and two of his brothers to join his IT consultant father as previously claimed, Farah said he came from Djibouti with the woman he had never met, and then made to look after another family’s children.

In fact, he said, his father was killed in civil unrest in Somalia when Farah was aged four and his mother, Aisha, and two brothers live in the breakaway state of Somaliland.

His cousin Harun Aden — who also lives in Somaliland — told The Times that Farah’s father Abdi, a farmer, had been killed by shrapnel from a bazooka and the youngster had been sent to live with an uncle in Djibouti.

“Mo was very young and could not work and it was a time of poverty and war,” said Aden.

“He was sent to Djibouti to save his life and help his family because they could not care for him.”

Advertisement

Aden says he calls Farah by his birth name Hussein: “Mo is like his nickname to us.”

Aden — a father of nine who was left disabled after being shot — says Farah has looked after his closest family, paying for their houses with the money he has made during his stellar career.

“He supports his mother and siblings,” said Aden.

“I haven’t had any money from him but I am not upset about that. He has worked very hard for what he has and it is enough for me that he helps others who need it more.

Also Read

Olympic Charter is violated by restrictions on transgender athletes
Olympic Charter is violated by restrictions on transgender athletes

Restrictions on transgender athletes who are transgender or with Differences in Sexual...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
LLC Masters: Jacques Kallis, Ross Taylor, Brett Lee confirmed their participation
LLC Masters: Jacques Kallis, Ross Taylor, Brett Lee confirmed their participation
Hockey World Cup: FIH proposes plans to empower National Associations
Hockey World Cup: FIH proposes plans to empower National Associations
Bangladesh Premier League: Rizwan and Naseem shining for Comilla Victorians
Bangladesh Premier League: Rizwan and Naseem shining for Comilla Victorians
FA Cup: Leeds United defeated Accrington Stanley, moving to fifth round
FA Cup: Leeds United defeated Accrington Stanley, moving to fifth round
Australia Open: Ashleigh Barty made surprise appearance at Melbourne Park
Australia Open: Ashleigh Barty made surprise appearance at Melbourne Park
Logo Released for the historic match at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium
Logo Released for the historic match at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story