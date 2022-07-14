Unbeaten A century by Ryan Rickelton sets up a tight final day

Kent all out for 335.

Ryan Rickelton’s unbeaten 101 helps Northamptsonshire.

Jack White scores 62.

Advertisement

Northamptonshire lead Kent by 252 runs in the LV= Insurance County Championship at Canterbury, thanks to an unbeaten 101 from Ryan Rickelton, who helped them reach 284 for 5 at stumps.

Kent were all out for 335, adding 48 to their overnight score for a 32-run lead. Jack White scored 62, Ben Sanderson 63, and Jordan Cox 72.

The hosts reduced Northamptonshire to 64 for 3, but Ryan Rickelton and James Neesham saved them.

Neesham’s 91 off 100 balls makes Northamptonshire a solid bet for a draw against their Division One relegation opponents.

The hosts concluded day two on 287 for 5, but Northamptonshire took their last five wickets in an hour.

Cox was bowled by White after adding 9 to his overnight total of 63.

Advertisement

George Linde edged a Sanderson delivery through the slips for a four that put Kent ahead, but it was his lone scoring shot before nicking the same bowler behind.

When Sam Billings edged White to Ricardo Vasconcelos at first slip for 44, he repeatedly jabbed his bat into the ground in disgust.

Matt Milnes holed out to Sanderson, but Josh Cobb caught it for 4.

Northamptonshire cut Kent’s lead to five at lunch, but Emilio Gay was caught by Ben Compton off Stewart.

Rob Keogh replaced Luke Procter, who was out with a foot injury, when Stewart caught Vasconcelos. Rickelton and Neesham turned the game with a two-hour stand after he was caught behind for 13 trying to hook Daniel Bell-Drummond.

Neesham smashed his way past 50 before being caught and bowled by Joe Denly nine runs short of a debut hundred.

Advertisement

Josh Cobb made 26 before Zak Crawley took a fine slip catch off Linde. Rickelton hit three digits shortly before the close with a straight drive off Stewart for 2. While all results are still possible, the visitors will be happier at the end of day three than they were at the outset.