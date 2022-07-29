USA futsal team to visit Pakistan for first time

The United States of America (USA) national futsal team will tour Pakistan for the first time later this year.

Here, the Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation (PSFF) and the United States Futsal Federation (USFF) signed an agreement for the latter’s upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The USA futsal team will play a five-match series against the Pakistani squad on its maiden trip to Pakistan.

Hazrat Ali Khan, chairman of the PSFF, stated that the United States will also send technical support and coaching experts for the development of the sport in the country.

“The US national futsal team will play a five-match series in their tour of Pakistan,” PSFF Chairman stated.

“The US will also send technical assistance and coaching personnel to help Pakistan improve its command in the sports,” he added.

